Dearborn Heights water meter replacement project begins in January

Beginning January 2025, the city of Dearborn Heights will replace roughly 25,000 old water meters with new ones with up-to-date technology

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – All Dearborn Heights homes and businesses will soon be equipped with new high-tech water meters – replacing the city’s antiquated 60+ year-old meters. According to Mayor Bill Bazzi, some 25,000 meters will be replaced city-wide.

All homes and businesses in the city are required to have their meters replaced in order to continue their water service. The meter replacements will begin mid-to-late January. The city has been divided into seven “zones” for the project, with actual work being scheduled on a zone-by-zone basis. The replacements are expected to continue for approximately 24 months. The meters are being replaced thanks to the administration’s securing of several federal and state grants. Additionally, during the meter installation, lead pipes will also be identified and replaced.

Safety and security are paramount

In most cases, the replacement of the meters will require the city’s contractors to enter individuals’ homes where existing meters are located. The city is making efforts to ensure the process is being handled with the safety and convenience of the residents and business owners in mind, as well as communicating regularly on the progress.

“We know – and appreciate – the fact that letting contractors into homes and places of business causes concerns relating to security and well-being,” Bazzi said in a press release. “Safety and security are our highest priorities throughout this initiative.”

The following steps are being taken to help keep home and business owners up-to-date with the progress of the job, and to help ensure their safety and security:

Information relating to the process is prominently displayed on the city’s website (www.dearbornheightsmi.gov). In addition, an informational video has been created and is available through a link on the website, as well as on the city’s local cable and YouTube channels;

Letters have been sent to home and business owners city-wide advising them of the project and what to expect;

A second letter will be sent to home and business owners on a zone-by-zone basis (as work in their zone is about to start) instructing them how to schedule their meter replacement – along with security-related tips.

Bazzi said that all installers (from Ferguson Waterworks) will carry positive identification, wear easy-identifiable uniforms, travel in marked vehicles and will have will have completed background checks.

The new meters feature technological advancements over the old existing meters, including increased accuracy, the ability to detect leaks within the building, and the ability to “read” the meter electronically without having to physically collect the information by a reader.

“This one was long overdue, and I’m delighted we are finally able to make this improvement on a city-wide basis for the benefit of our residents and business owners,” Bazzi said.

Information above provided by the city of Dearborn Heights.