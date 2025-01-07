Memorial service planned for former Mayor John B. O’Reilly Jr.

Former Dearborn Mayor John "Jack" B. O'Reilly Jr.

DEARBORN — A public memorial service to honor former Mayor John “Jack” B. O’Reilly Jr. has been scheduled for Feb. 1.

The former mayor passed away at 76-years-old on Jan. 1.

O’Reilly became mayor in 2007 when former Mayor Michael Guido died of pancreatic cancer and he was elected to full terms in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Prior to his appointment to finish out Guido’s term, O’Reilly had been City Council president since 1990.

At the beginning of 2021, O’Reilly had announced that he would not seek re-election and in July 2021 he had cited health-related issues that were impacting his “ability to attend public engagements” and make public comments, but that he had been fulfilling “administrative responsibilities required in the Dearborn City Charter” after facing criticism for his absence during the COVID-19 pandemic and the June 2021 flooding that impacted an estimated 10,000 residents.

The public memorial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave.

Community members are invited to attend to pay tribute and offer condolences to his family. Additional details will be provided at Dearborn.gov as more information is available.