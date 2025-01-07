Tale of Two Cities scheduled to outline 2025 visions for Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi listens while Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud speaks. – Videograb

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual “A Tale of Two Cities” luncheon for both Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi to outline their 2025 visions.

The two mayors will address local business leaders and the public at the event, which is presented by Comcast Business and open to the public.

The networking and lunch will be followed by an informational presentation by both mayors, who will give a brief forecast for the communities and host a question and answer session.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host such an engaging and insightful event with Mayor Hammoud and Mayor Bill Bazzi,” Chamber President Kelli Vanden Bosch said. “Their leadership and vision for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights in 2025 provides an exciting roadmap for growth and innovation in our communities. The Chamber is proud to be a part of this dialogue, working together to create a brighter future for our residents and businesses alike.”

Space is limited and registration is required for the event which can be done online at the Dearborn Area Chamber website or by phone at 313-584-6100.

Member pricing is $35, and $45 for potential members and the public.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Park Place Caterers in Dearborn