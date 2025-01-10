As winter intensifies: Tips and guidelines for safe driving on Michigan roads

While merely being outdoors during Michigan’s winter can pose significant health risks, particularly during polar vortex conditions, experts emphasize that drivers must exercise extreme caution on the state’s roads and prepare for the worst.

According to the Michigan State Police, there were 220,526 winter-related crashes on Michigan roads between 2015 and 2019, including 3,101 incidents resulting in severe injuries.

To stay safe on the roads during Michigan’s harsh winter, drivers are advised to follow these guidelines:

Safe driving practices

Braking and stopping distances

Stopping a vehicle on snowy or icy roads can take up to 10 times longer than under normal conditions. Maintain a greater distance from the vehicle ahead to allow ample stopping time. Signaling early

Signal turns earlier than usual. Vehicles behind you will need more time to stop. Minimize distractions

Avoid distractions while driving. Stay alert and ready to respond to sudden changes on the road. Even a few seconds of inattention — such as using your phone, eating or applying makeup — can lead to serious accidents. Beware of black ice

“Black ice” is a nearly invisible layer of ice that makes the road appear wet but causes vehicles to lose traction. Slow down on bridges, ramps, freeway exits and shaded areas where black ice is common. Reasonable speed for conditions

Michigan law allows police to issue tickets to drivers traveling at unsafe speeds, even below the posted speed limit, if road conditions warrant slower driving. Always drive at a “reasonable and appropriate” speed for the weather. Clear the exhaust pipe

Ensure your car’s exhaust pipe is free from snow, ice, or debris to prevent carbon monoxide buildup inside the vehicle. Using floor mats for traction

If your car gets stuck in snow or ice, floor mats can be used under tires to enhance traction and help you get moving.

Preventive planning

Drivers in Michigan should be prepared for emergencies that may arise while traveling in winter conditions. The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends the following:

Winter emergency kit

Keep essential items in your car, such as: Ice scraper

Reflective warning triangles

Flashlights

First-aid kit

Small shovel

Water and non-perishable food

Winter clothing (gloves, hats, coats, blankets) Check tires

Regularly inspect tires to ensure they are properly inflated and in good condition. Fuel level

Keep at least half a tank of fuel at all times to prevent fuel line freezing and to ensure sufficient reserves in case of emergencies. Avoid enclosed heating

Do not warm up your vehicle in an enclosed space, such as a garage, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Cruise control

Avoid using cruise control on snowy or icy roads to maintain better control of the vehicle.

If you encounter trouble, don’t make it worse

If you find yourself stranded in winter weather, AAA recommends the following:

Stay with your vehicle

Your car offers temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescue teams to locate you. Avoid walking in a storm

Do not attempt to walk during a severe snowstorm. Visibility can quickly diminish, making it easy to lose sight of your vehicle. Passing vehicles may also struggle to see you. Don’t overexert yourself

Avoid overexerting yourself by trying to push your car out of the snow. Signal for help

Attach a brightly colored cloth to your car’s antenna or window to indicate you need assistance. Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Ensure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow or debris to prevent deadly carbon monoxide from entering the vehicle while the engine is running. Stay warm

Use available items to keep warm. If you don’t have extra coats or blankets, use car floor mats or other materials as insulation. Conserve fuel

Run the engine and heater periodically to stay warm, but conserve fuel until help arrives.

By following these precautions, drivers in Michigan can reduce risks and improve their safety while navigating the state’s winter roads. Always prioritize preparation, awareness and caution during these challenging conditions.