Michigan’s Democratic and Republican Parties seek new leadership ahead of 2026 elections

LANSING – The Democratic and Republican Parties in Michigan are preparing to elect new leadership following the resignation of their respective leaders late last year for varying reasons.

On the Democratic side, significant electoral losses in November prompted Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes to announce she would not seek re-election at the party’s upcoming convention in February. This decision opens the door for new leadership as Democrats prepare for the 2026 elections, which will feature races for Michigan governor, attorney general, secretary of state and the full slate of State Senate and House members.

On the Republican side, despite notable victories last November — including securing a legislative majority in the State House — Michigan’s GOP is also gearing up to elect a new chair at its general conference scheduled for February 22. This comes after current Chair Pete Hoekstra was selected by President-elect Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Hoekstra, a former U.S. representative and ambassador to the Netherlands, assumed leadership of Michigan’s Republican Party after the ousting of former Chair Kristina Karamo early last year. Under his leadership, Republicans achieved significant gains locally.

The race to succeed Hoekstra includes several candidates:

State Senator Jim Runestad from Oakland County,

Former party co-chair Meshawn Maddock,

Former U.S. ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella,

Political strategist Scott Greenlee, who unsuccessfully ran against Karamo for party leadership in February 2023.

Trump’s endorsement is expected to play a decisive role in determining the new leader of the Republican Party. Notably, the chairs of both Michigan’s Democratic and Republican Parties are elected at biennial party conventions.

For the Democrats, the picture appears clearer. Former State Senator Curtis Hertel (from Flint) is emerging as the front runner, having secured the endorsement of Governor Whitmer to succeed Barnes. Barnes has led the party for six years, but announced in November that she would not seek another term.

Hertel’s recent electoral loss in the race to succeed retiring Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee — representing Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District — did not deter Whitmer’s support. The seat went to Republican Tom Barrett as part of the “red wave” spearheaded by Trump in his bid to return to the White House.

Hertel faces competition from one declared candidate so far: Detroit Democratic activist Al Williams.

The upcoming 2026 election cycle holds particular significance due to constitutional term limits preventing the reelection of key Democratic officeholders: Governor Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Democrats fear losing these three executive offices to Republicans if they fail to improve their electoral performance in 2026. There is also concern about losing their majority in the State Senate, following the loss of their State House majority in 2024.

Should Democrats fail to regain popularity among minority communities in Michigan — especially Arab and Muslim Americans — they risk further electoral setbacks in the crucial races that will shape the state’s political trajectory for the next four years.