Gazans may breathe the air of peace after 467 days of genocide

Palestinian children walk on a muddy path past tents at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, on January 2, 2024. – File photo

Finally, on Wednesday, January 15, a detailed ceasefire agreement was announced, bringing a much-needed end to the suffering in Gaza after 467 days of brutal Israeli aggression. During this period, Israel employed all forms of killing and destruction, but Gaza’s resistance stood firm. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip endured unimaginable hardships, sacrificing 46,788 martyrs and suffering 110,453 injuries. The destruction was staggering, with more than one-third of buildings demolished and significant devastation to the agricultural sector and critical infrastructure, particularly in the health and industrial sectors.

However, the occupation paid a heavy price for its aggression. Since the beginning of the war, 831 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed, and more than 5,590 injured. Despite this, Israel failed to achieve its primary goal, as the agreement makes no mention of relocating the resistance forces from Gaza.

Gazans and Palestinians in the diaspora received the announcement with overwhelming joy. Across the streets of Gaza, in refugee shelters, and hospitals, from the north to the south of the Strip, celebratory chants, takbeers (religious exclamations) and whistles echoed into the night. The jubilation was fueled by the provisions of the first phase of the agreement, which includes the return of more than 1.25 million displaced people in southern Gaza to their homes.

A broader context: Ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon’s political developments

The announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza coincided with Lebanese authorities working to restore security and stability in their country. Under the direction of newly elected President Joseph Aoun, efforts focus on ensuring a full Israeli withdrawal and implementing all aspects of the ceasefire agreement, set to conclude its preliminary phase on January 27. However, challenges remain, as Israeli aggression continues and Lebanon is yet to form a full government, with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam still in the process of assembling his cabinet.

The Gaza agreement: Three phases

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, was accepted by Hamas and Israel. Its implementation is planned over three phases. The first phase begins on Sunday, January 19, lasting six weeks. It includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. Success in this phase is critical for proceeding to the second and third phases.

Interestingly, the agreement could have been reached over seven months ago, as it is based on the three principles proposed by U.S. President Biden in late May 2024. However, Israeli stubbornness and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on prolonging the war delayed the deal. Netanyahu’s approach was seen as an attempt to evade addressing his domestic crises, including ongoing criminal trials. The text of the agreement explicitly references these challenges, stating:

“The goal of the parties and mediators is to achieve a final resolution that implements the May 27, 2024 agreement for prisoner exchange, the return of hostages and sustainable calm, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire.”

The agreement also emphasizes that all measures in the first phase will carry over into the second phase as negotiations progress, with mediators ensuring continued dialogue until final resolutions are reached.

Israeli compulsion

Netanyahu, as usual, sought to distort the facts, claiming via a “senior political source” that previous delays were driven by “security considerations.” However, this statement came in response to intense criticism from Israeli newspapers, which accused him of deliberately obstructing an agreement in recent months.

Multiple factors compelled Israel to agree to the ceasefire. These include the simultaneous ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and the coordinated efforts of outgoing President Biden and incoming President Trump to end the conflict in Gaza. It is said that the agreement was finalized during Biden’s tenure, but its implementation will occur under Trump.

The most significant pressure came from recent battlefield developments, particularly during the October 2024 ground offensive in northern Gaza. Israel aimed to crush the resistance, but faced unexpected resilience. The resistance inflicted heavy casualties, killing more than 50 Israeli soldiers and injuring hundreds, including 17 fatalities since the beginning of this year. Most of the casualties were elite soldiers from the Nahal and Givati brigades, with high-ranking officers among them. According to Israel Hayom, 80 percent of the Givati Brigade’s leadership was killed or injured during the conflict.

Netanyahu’s acceptance of the agreement, despite crossing many of his declared “red lines”, such as the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, underscores the immense pressure on his government.

Key provisions of the agreement

The announced agreement includes the following provisions:

Complete withdrawal towards the borders from all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Opening of the Rafah crossing and full withdrawal from it.

Transfer of the injured for treatment abroad.

Entry of 600 aid trucks daily, under a humanitarian protocol sponsored by the State of Qatar.

Entry of 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans for emergency shelter.

Prisoner exchange and the release of 1,000 prisoners from the Gaza Strip, including hundreds of prisoners sentenced to life and high sentences.

Release of all female prisoners and children under 19-years-old from Israeli prisons.

Gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor and the Philadelphia axis.

Return of all displaced persons to their homes and freedom of movement throughout the Gaza Strip.

Absence of aircraft from Gaza’s airspace for 8-10 hours daily.

Rehabilitation of all hospitals, the entry of field hospitals and medical and surgical teams into the Gaza Strip.

The first phase will last for six weeks, in exchange for the release of 33 Israeli prisoners, including both living prisoners and deceased bodies. The second and third phases will continue to negotiate the release of the remaining 66 prisoners held by the resistance.

On the seventh day, displaced people from southern Gaza will return to the northern part without inspections, after the occupation forces withdraw from Al-Rasheed Street to the depth of the Netzarim axis. The people of Gaza will have freedom of movement between northern and southern Gaza via Al-Rasheed Street.

On the 22nd day, the occupation forces will withdraw from the entire Netzarim axis to the east of Salah al-Din Street and the people will have freedom of movement.

Hamas and U.S. perspectives

Hamas praised the agreement as a result of the “legendary resilience” of the Palestinian people and resistance. Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Hamas negotiation delegation, highlighted the significant blow dealt to Israel and expressed gratitude to regional allies, particularly Lebanon and Yemen.

On the U.S. side, President-elect Trump called the agreement a “monumental achievement” that aligned with his administration’s peace agenda. Meanwhile, President Biden emphasized that the agreement reflects the proposal he had championed in the middle of 2024, with both administrations working together to achieve this outcome.

Challenges ahead: Ongoing Israeli aggression

On the Israeli front, it seems the killing machine intends to exploit the days leading up to the implementation of the agreement to prolong the cycle of destruction. The aggression has continued through both actions and statements. While Netanyahu and his team highlighted the supposed benefits of the agreement, he claimed in a statement that Hamas was working to obstruct its implementation. Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official stated, “Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor during any phase of the negotiations unless its security demands are met in the second phase of talks.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voiced opposition to the deal, describing it as “catastrophic” for Israel’s security and future. However, he did not couple his opposition with threats to withdraw from the government or bring it down, despite having previously pledged — alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who often takes a more extreme stance than Netanyahu — to withdraw from the government if an agreement was reached. On the other hand, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to the agreement, stating, “Netanyahu’s claims about Hamas retreating from the ceasefire terms have no basis.” He also called on the U.S. administration to “compel the occupation to implement the agreement.”

Before the ink on the announced agreement had dried, Israeli forces launched retaliatory airstrikes that resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Palestinians. According to the Israeli military, the strikes targeted 50 locations in Gaza within the 24 hours following the announcement of the ceasefire on Wednesday evening. The resistance warned that continued Israeli airstrikes could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.

The Ministry of Health reported that 81 Palestinians were killed in the 24 hours following the agreement’s announcement. Abu Ubaida, the military spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, warned, “Any aggression or bombing by the enemy at this stage could turn an Israeli hostage’s freedom into a tragedy.”

On Thursday, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing revealed that “Israel targeted a hostage-holding location after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

“Every act of aggression or bombing by the enemy at this stage could turn an Israeli hostage’s freedom into death.”