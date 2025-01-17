State Rep. Alabas Farhat appointed as vice chair of the Michigan House Appropriations Committee

The 24-year-old legislator’s experience in various key and subcommittees of the Michigan House played a significant role in his selection to represent the Democratic minority in the State Capitol and help lead the critical and important committee.

Farhat, who has represented the city of Dearborn in the Michigan House of Representatives since early 2023, previously served on prominent committees such as the Health Policy, Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure, and the Economic Development and Small Business Committee. He also participated in the Health and Human Services Budget Subcommittee and the Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities Budget Subcommittee. Additionally, he served as vice chair of the Democratic majority on the Tax Policy Committee during the Democrats’ control of the legislature over the past two years.

Farhat’s priorities

Commenting on his new appointment, Farhat emphasized his priorities of infrastructure investment and improving quality of life.

“Taxpayers look to lawmakers in our state to maximize the return on their budget contributions, and that’s exactly what we will do,” he said. “We will refocus our priorities on investing in vital infrastructure, such as crumbling roads and bridges.

“We also need to address the rising cost of living that many families are struggling with, to make living in Michigan more affordable,” he added. “There’s a lot of work to do, and I’m ready to get started.”

Background on Farhat

Farhat was born and raised in Dearborn to a family with roots in the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun. He attended local schools before earning a bachelor’s degree in public health sciences from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

Farhat began his career as an intern and field manager for then-State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud before Hammoud’s election as mayor of Dearborn. This role provided him with practical experience in political work and community organizing. He also worked as a field manager for Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun and later joined the team of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

Farhat won the Michigan House District 3 seat in November 2022 and was re-elected last year for a second two-year term.

Legislative achievements

During his time in Lansing, Farhat has sponsored and supported numerous laws, including:

House Bill 4276 of 2023 : This legislation aimed to enhance transparency in the cost of prescription medications and was subsequently enacted into law.

: This legislation aimed to enhance transparency in the cost of prescription medications and was subsequently enacted into law. Resolution 228 of 2024: This resolution declared April as Arab American Heritage Month in Michigan.

He also contributed to the passage of:

House Bill 5198 of 2023 : Designed to combat the spread of illegal e-cigarettes disguised as everyday objects like pens.

: Designed to combat the spread of illegal e-cigarettes disguised as everyday objects like pens. House Bill 5716 of 2024: Focused on protecting individuals’ religious freedoms during arrests, including allowing them to keep religious attire and ensuring searches are conducted by officers of the same gender.

In addition, Farhat co-sponsored legislation such as:

House Bills 4605 and 4606 of 2023 : These bills proposed the creation of a fund to support public safety and prevent community violence.

: These bills proposed the creation of a fund to support public safety and prevent community violence. House Bill 5519 of 2024: This bill aimed to ensure transparency in the state’s insulin production program through regular reports from the Strategic Fund.

Farhat successfully helped secure millions for the cities of Dearborn and Detroit:

6 million for public safety in Dearborn

10 million for a student success center at Henry Ford College

25 million for the Miller bridge

18 million for public safety funding in Detroit

With every piece of legislation he introduces or supports, Farhat demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the community he serves, particularly addressing issues affecting marginalized groups, such as promoting transparency, protecting religious freedoms and enhancing public safety. His political future holds significant promise, buoyed by high expectations from his constituents and the community in his district.