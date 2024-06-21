Hezbollah’s leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah warns Israel against wider war

Hezbollah supporters raise their fists and cheer as they watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah on a screen during a ceremony to commemorate the death of senior Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdullah, 55, who was killed last week by an Israeli strike in south Lebanon, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 19. – Photo by AP

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Hezbollah has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that would allow it to target and destroy more critical Israeli military and infrastructure positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out war, the powerful group’s leader warned on Wednesday.

Sayed Hassan Nasrallah’s comments came as the monthslong cross-border conflict simmering between Hezbollah and Israel appears to be reaching a boiling point, and a day after a top U.S. envoy met Lebanese officials in his latest attempt to ease tensions.

“We now have new weapons. But I won’t say what they are,” Nasrallah said in a televised address commemorating a top Hezbollah field commander who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon last week. “When the decision is made, they will be seen on the front lines.”

Hezbollah has used locally manufactured explosive drones for the first time since the start of the Israel war on Gaza in October, as well as surface-to-air missiles to chase off Israeli jets.

In his speech, Nasrallah said in 2021 that Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters, but now he said the number is much higher, without elaborating. He also said he has rejected offers from allied countries and militias in the region that could add tens of thousands to his ranks.

A nearly 10-minute-long video filmed by a Hezbollah surveillance drone and released on Tuesday shows parts of Haifa — a city far from the Israel-Lebanon border. In his speech Wednesday, Nasrallah said Hezbollah has much more footage — an apparent threat it could reach sites even deeper in Israel.