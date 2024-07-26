AAPAC announces list of endorsed candidates for the August 6 primary elections, urges Arab American voters to turn out in large numbers

AAPAC urges Arab American voters to turn out in large numbers to make their voices heard amid the country’s turbulent political conditions

On the eve of the Aug. 6 primary election, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) released a list of candidates its members endorsed in the U.S. Congress race, the Michigan House of Representatives race and other local races in counties and cities with significant Arab American populations in the state of Michigan.

The list of candidates was voted on after committee members held intensive meetings and interviews focused on the candidates’ positions on the brutal war that Israel has been waging on the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip for the ninth consecutive month, as well as their programs and electoral visions that deserve the support of Arab American voters in all national and local races.

In this context, AAPAC President Farah Hoballah explained that the political organization, founded in 1998, continues to play its role as a “beacon of community participation”, primarily. Hoballah pointed out that AAPAC adopts in the August primary elections, “a diverse group of competent and qualified candidates to shape the future of our community, state and the country.”

Hoballah said that the political committee received many requests from candidates seeking support over the past months and that decisions to select candidates from diverse ethnic backgrounds were made through a “highly democratic” process and in an “open meetings for public participation.” She noted that candidates must receive the endorsement of two-thirds of the organization’s members to obtain an endorsement.

Hoballah, an immigration lawyer, confirmed that the selection of endorsed candidates in the August 6 primary elections was made after in-depth interviews that included learning about their programs, political views, contributions to the Arab American community and their future visions and plans to enhance unity and diversity across the United States, particularly in Michigan.

She told The Arab American News that the endorsed candidates’ list in this election cycle represents “the best choice” for the Arab American community and other communities in “our state.”

“As AAPAC’s president, I am confident that our endorsements echo the true needs and desires of our community,” she said. “The days of silent elections are over. We are here, we are vocal and we stand proud, unwavering in our resolve.”

AAPAC co-founder Abed Hammoud emphasized that the current elections are of “special importance” as the Israeli war on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip continues.

“Every election is important, but the participation of our community in this election is even more crucial as we continue to raise our voices about the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon and the rest of the region,” said Hammoud, a veteran political activist and former assistant U.S. attorney. “AAPAC was created to ensure our voices are heard, but if we don’t vote in numbers, our protest will be ignored.”

Hammoud urged Arab American voters not to hesitate to turn out in large numbers at the polls on August 6.

For his part, AAPAC’s Endorsement Committee Chair Hussein Saad affirmed that the candidates the Arab American Political Action Committee decided to endorse in the August 6 primary elections have clear positions on Arab American issues, especially “in these turbulent political times in the country.”

“It is important to support candidates who advocate for diversity and inclusion of our community,” he said.

Saad urged Arab American voters to, “turn out and vote in large numbers for the candidates supported by AAPAC.

“In the political climate we are in, it is not the time to be complacent,” he said. “Arab Americans need to be represented by passionate like-minded people. AAPAC continues to urge the community to be involved as it is important to continue to amplify our voices.”

The list of candidates supported by AAPAC for the August 6 primary election is as follows:

U.S. Senate race



AAPAC members voted overwhelmingly to support African American candidate Hill Harper in the Democratic primaries against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who enjoys record campaign funding and sweeping support from the pro-Israeli lobby in the United States.

While the 58-year-old author and actor was among the first candidates to call – on a national level – for a ceasefire in Gaza and to freeze U.S. aid to Israel, Slotkin has, over the past months, supported passing a law in Congress to ban the U.S. State Department from adopting Palestinian Health Ministry data on the Israeli war victims in the occupied territories, in addition to another law targeting International Criminal Court judges who accuse Israeli leaders and in particular Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing war crimes against the Palestinian people.

Harper, who turned down a $20 million offer from a pro-Israeli funder associated with AIPAC to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race and instead run for the U.S. House against Palestinian American U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, promised AAPAC to appoint an Arab or Muslim member to his administrative staff if he wins the race, emphasizing his commitment to opposing war crimes in the Middle East and in all conflict areas around the world.

U.S. House of Representatives in the Democratic primary race

AAPAC decided to endorse Detroit City Council member Mary Waters for the District 13 U.S. House race in the Democratic primary, in a serious attempt to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, who also receives support from the Israeli lobby (AIPAC) in the United States.

Most AAPAC members voted to support Waters, who has long legislative experience, including three consecutive terms of public service in the Michigan House of Representatives between 2001 and 2006, and who played a pivotal role in Detroit City Council’s resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

AAPAC also decided to endorse Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh in the Democratic primary race for the U.S. House District 8. Pugh is competing against Matt Collier and Kristen McDonald Rivet to replace outgoing U.S. Representative Dan Kildee. who decided not to seek re-election.

Pugh, who is African American, was the first elected official in Michigan to call for a ceasefire in Gaza — on Oct. 8, just one day after Israel launched its brutal war against the Palestinians.

AAPAC focuses on supporting African American candidates who support Arab American issues, on the one hand, but also due to their lack of representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, which currently lacks any representatives from the Black communities in the Great Lakes State.

AAPAC also endorsed Arab American candidate Layla Taha for the Michigan State House race in District 25. Taha, born in Dearborn, is competing in the Democratic party primaries against incumbent State Rep. Peter Herzberg, Salif Kourouma, Lekisha Maxwell and Melandie Hines. District 25 includes the entire city of Wayne, most of the city of Westland, parts of Canton Township and a small part of northeast Dearborn Heights.

Wayne County races

Although most races are already decided in favor of the Democrats in Wayne County, AAPAC decided to support several candidates seeking re-election, such as Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, Treasurer Eric Sabree and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

State representatives



AAPAC endorsed the re-election of Democratic State Representative Alabas Farhat to retain his seat for District 3 in the State House, which extends from southeast Dearborn (South End) to downtown west of the city, including limited neighborhoods in Detroit south of Tireman Street.

Farhat is running in the Democratic primaries, with a campaign focused on education reform, enhancing healthcare, public safety, community participation and his multiple legislative achievements over the past two years.

AAPAC also endorsed the electoral referendum proposing revisions to the Dearborn City Charter, including eliminating the minimum police and fire staffing levels, revising the articles related to forming diverse and inclusive multi-task committees, amending provisions to ensure and enhance transparency to protect retiree healthcare benefits, creating a new framework for the Ethics Board’s purposes and responsibilities and strengthening the Civil Service Commission to ensure fair employment practices for all employees.

Non-partisan races

AAPAC endorsed the election of Arab American Judge Lawrence Elassal for the Wayne County Third Circuit Court race, candidate Nicole S. Huddleston for Circuit Court Judge in the Oakland County Circuit Court race, candidate Jevona Fudge in the Macomb County Circuit Court race and candidate Robin Persiconi in the 16th District Court race.

Other races

AAPAC members voted to endorse African American candidate Derrick Jackson in the Democratic primary for Washtenaw County Sheriff to succeed the current County Sheriff Jerry L. Clayton , who decided earlier not to run for re-election for another term.

In the Canton Township elections, AAPAC endorsed the re-election of Michael Siegrist for city clerk.