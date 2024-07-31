State Department issues DO NOT TRAVEL advisory for Lebanon

FROM U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Office

With the Israeli government escalating the risk of regional war, we want to make sure you are aware of recent travel advisories.

The State Department has issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory for Lebanon, and has encouraged Americans who are already in the country to leave at the earliest and safest opportunity.

If you decide to travel to Lebanon or are already on the ground, please register with the U.S. via the STEP program to ensure that the State Department can assist you in an emergency: https://step.state.gov/step/.

If you are a resident of Michigan’s 12th District and need any assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact the office of U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib at (202) 225-5126. I pray for all of our families’ safety in the region and will work hard to support de-escalation and a ceasefire to save lives.

FROM THE STATE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE

The advisory follows recent escalations in violence, notably after the assassination of the Hezbollah’s military chief, Fuad Shukr, by Israel, and subsequent rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli targets. The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has limited capacity to assist citizens, emphasizing the need for those in high-risk areas to leave immediately.

Country Summary: U.S. citizens already in Lebanon should be aware of the risks of remaining in the country and review their personal security plans.

U.S. citizens in Lebanon should be aware that consular officers from the U.S. Embassy are not always able to travel to assist them. The Department of State considers the threat to U.S. government personnel in Beirut serious enough to require them to live and work under strict security. The internal security policies of the U.S. Embassy may be adjusted at any time and without advance notice.

The Lebanese government cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict. Family, neighborhood or sectarian disputes can escalate quickly and can lead to gunfire or other violence with no warning.