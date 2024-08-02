Biden’s administration tells Americans in Lebanon: “Be prepared to shelter in place”

WASHINGTON – D.C. – On Wednesday, the Biden administration urged Americans in Lebanon to “shelter in place” amid rising tensions in the Middle East over a series of attacks and retaliation among Hezbollah, Israel and Iran.

The State Department updated its travel advisory for the entire country of Lebanon to Level 4: Do Not Travel. It advises Americans already there to be prepared to shelter in place if the security situation deteriorates.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut further encouraged U.S. citizens already in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria or in refugee settlements to depart.

The travel advisory comes as tensions in the Middle East are being pushed to the brink of a broader regional war over 10 months of war since Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel claimed responsibility for the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut on Wednesday, in retaliation for a Hezbollah strike that killed 12 children in northern Israel. But a suspected Israeli strike against a top Hamas official in Iran on Wednesday has escalated tensions higher, with Iran vowing a response.

While the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem updated its security alerts for staff and U.S. citizens to reconsider travel and exercise caution, the embassy in Beirut delivered a more serious warning for Americans.

“Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel,” the embassy said in its statement. “If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate.”

It added that commercial flights remain available, but for Americans to prepare that last-minute cancellations can occur without warning, pointing to several airlines suspending or canceling flights out of Beirut.

The embassy warned against counting on U.S. military-assisted evacuations.

“U.S. military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare,” the embassy said in a statement. “There is no guarantee the U.S. government will evacuate private U.S. citizens and their family members in a crisis situation.

“In the event that a U.S. military-assisted evacuation does occur, our focus will be on helping U.S. citizens. Please ensure that you have valid travel documents to facilitate travel out of Lebanon and into a safe third country location.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Office

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib issued a statement to her constituents informing them of the warning.

“With the Israeli government escalating the risk of regional war, we want to make sure you are aware of recent travel advisories,” Tlaib stated in the press release.

“The State Department has issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory for Lebanon and has encouraged Americans who are already in the country to leave at the earliest and safest opportunity.

“If you decide to travel to Lebanon or are already on the ground, please register with the U.S. via the STEP program to ensure that the State Department can assist you in an emergency: https://step.state.gov/step/.”

If you are a resident of Michigan’s 12th District and need any assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact the office of U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib at (202) 225-5126.

“I pray for all of our families’ safety in the region and will work hard to support de-escalation and a ceasefire to save lives.”