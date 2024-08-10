Travelers in Lebanon attempting to leave the country, airlines halt flights to Beirut amid rising tensions

LEBANON — As tensions rise in the Middle East and an anticipated attack from Iran looms, Lebanese natives and foreigners attempt to evacuate the region at Lebanon’s Rafic Hariri airport.

Following Israel’s strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs that killed Hezbollah’s second in command as well as Israel’s strike in Tehran that killed the top Hamas leader, it is alleged that Iran will retaliate. Hezbollah has also pledged retaliatory strikes against Israel.

During a televised speech, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the conflict with Israel is in a “new phase” and vowed “the response will come, whether spread out or simultaneously.”

Individuals in Lebanon, natives and visitors, were reported to be scrambling for flights following flight cancellations and missed flight connections.

Various airlines have also halted flights into Beirut amid the anxious anticipation of what looms.

Issues from both the U.S. and the United Kingdom have been released regarding their citizens currently in Lebanon.

In a video by the U.S. Embassy, according to NPR, Rena Bitter, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for consular affairs’ said, “Should commercial air not be available, individuals already in Lebanon should be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time.”

The U.S. embassy in Beirut also released a security alert urging Americans to be proactive about leaving Lebanon and “to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

“Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lamm said. “While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear — leave now.”

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström of Sweden shut down the Swedish embassy in Beirut, according to reports, and urged all Swedes to evacuate Lebanon as soon as possible.

“The foreign ministry has instructed its staff to leave Beirut and travel to Cyprus, and the foreign ministry is planning a temporary relocation of its embassy,” Billström told public broadcaster SR, according to Politico.