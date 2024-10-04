Biden administration backs Israel’s operations in Lebanon despite risk of expanding conflict

Lebanon’s health minister says nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in almost a year of conflict.
Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday that more than 10,000 have also been wounded in Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023.
He says of the 2,000 killed, 261 were women, 127 were children, and 102 paramedics and health care workers also died. Most of them were killed in the last week.
“This is a war crime, there is no doubt about that,” Abiad told journalists Thursday.
“International laws are clear to protect these people, I mean, paramedics. Who gave Israel the right to be the judge and the executioner at the same time?”
A report issued by Lebanon’s crisis response unit says nearly 1.2 million people are believed to be displaced from their homes in Lebanon as a result of the escalating war between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Lebanese General Security recorded more than 250,000 Syrian citizens and 82,000 Lebanese citizens who have crossed into Syrian territory between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, the report said.
Nearly 164,000 are living in group shelters in Lebanon.
Hezbollah lost intelligence battle, but preparing better for ground invasion
Hezbollah suffered an unprecedented intelligence blow in recent weeks, but may be better prepared to face Israel on the battlefield in south Lebanon, according to Sami Atallah, a political scientist and director of The Policy Initiative, based in Lebanon.
“Hezbollah did underestimate how ready the Israelis were, particularly in collecting intelligence on the armed group and infiltrating it,” Atallah told Al Jazeera. “That was a blow and, in fact, Hezbollah lost the intelligence battle and has paid dearly for it.
“Hezbollah has prepared itself for the ground invasion war much better than the first one,” he added.
The exploding pagers and walkie-talkies “exposed big time” how Israel had been collecting data and information on Hezbollah’s military command, Atallah told Al Jazeera. “I don’t think they saw that coming, and there’s a lot to be learned from that.”
Israel is implementing “a multi-faceted, multi-stage plan that it’s been putting together over a very long time, backed by intelligence and technological means,” warned Yezid Sayigh, with the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.
“This is the first demonstration of what modern war will look like, even more than the Ukraine war, in terms of the application of artificial intelligence for instance, and how that’s tied into unmanned vehicles and drones and so on,” Sayigh told Al Jazeera.
Nine Israeli soldiers have been killed and 35 wounded clashing with the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon since it announced a ground incursion there early Tuesday. Hezbollah said that they have killed 17 more Israeli soldiers on Thursday.
Gaza and a ceasefire slip out of focus as Lebanon conflict rages
In Gaza, Palestinians fear the raging battle between Hezbollah and the Israeli army in Lebanon is diverting the world’s attention from their suffering, where Israeli strikes killed dozens more people this week, and diminishing already dim prospects for a ceasefire a year into a war that has shattered the enclave.
Hamas’ attack in the Tel Aviv area killed seven Israelis
Hamas’ military wing has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in the Tel Aviv area that killed seven people and wounded 16 others.
The statement said the two attackers, who opened fire on a boulevard and train station in the city of Jaffa Tuesday evening, belonged to Hamas. They hailed from the southern West Bank city of Hebron.
Mohammed Mesek and Ahmed Himouni were later shot dead.
