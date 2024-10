Biden administration backs Israel’s operations in Lebanon despite risk of expanding conflict

The Biden administration believes it is appropriate for Israel to continue with its ground and air attacks on Hezbollah for now, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday, even as he acknowledged the risk of the operation in Lebanon expanding beyond Israel’s current aims.

Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon on Tuesday after two weeks of intense airstrikes in a worsening conflict that has drawn in Iran and risks sucking in the United States.

Washington has repeatedly warned Israel against escalating the conflict , but a three-week ceasefire proposal put forward by the U.S. and other countries last week was quickly dismissed by Israel in favor of intensified operations.

More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced by Israeli attacks, nearly 2,000 people have been killed and more than 10,000 people injured since the start of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the last year — most of them in the past two weeks are civilians, Lebanese authorities said.

Lebanon’s health minister says nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in almost a year of conflict. Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday that more than 10,000 have also been wounded in Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023. He says of the 2,000 killed, 261 were women, 127 were children, and 102 paramedics and health care workers also died. Most of them were killed in the last week. “This is a war crime, there is no doubt about that,” Abiad told journalists Thursday. “International laws are clear to protect these people, I mean, paramedics. Who gave Israel the right to be the judge and the executioner at the same time?”

The United States has continued to provide Israel with arms, including 2,000 pound bombs, also known as bunker busters, despite tensions during the past year over the conduct of its war in Gaza , which started when Palestinian Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Washington has raised concerns about the civilian toll of that conflict and at times urged Israel to restrain its forces to calm international outrage. But Israel’s right wing government continued its indiscriminate bombing. The death toll in Gaza now exceeds 42,000 killed, more than 100,000 people injured and more than 1.5 million displaced.

A report issued by Lebanon’s crisis response unit says nearly 1.2 million people are believed to be displaced from their homes in Lebanon as a result of the escalating war between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese General Security recorded more than 250,000 Syrian citizens and 82,000 Lebanese citizens who have crossed into Syrian territory between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, the report said. Nearly 164,000 are living in group shelters in Lebanon.

U.S. officials have discussed with Israel its goals in the Hezbollah conflict, which at this time involves conducting “limited incursions” on the ground in Lebanon while targeting Hezbollah militants inside the country with airstrikes, Miller said.