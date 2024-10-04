Biden administration backs Israel’s operations in Lebanon despite risk of expanding conflict

More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced by Israeli attacks, nearly 2,000 people have been killed and more than 10,000 people injured since the start of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the last year — most of them in the past two weeks are civilians, Lebanese authorities said.

Lebanon’s health minister says nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in almost a year of conflict.

Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday that more than 10,000 have also been wounded in Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023.

He says of the 2,000 killed, 261 were women, 127 were children, and 102 paramedics and health care workers also died. Most of them were killed in the last week.

“This is a war crime, there is no doubt about that,” Abiad told journalists Thursday.

“International laws are clear to protect these people, I mean, paramedics. Who gave Israel the right to be the judge and the executioner at the same time?”