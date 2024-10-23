Dearborn Heights Police investigate late night shooting resulting in one injury

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Police Officers responded to a Wednesday night shooting incident in the city’s South end that left one injured. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on October 23, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Hazel Street and Powers Avenue. On arrival, they found a single victim who was transported to a local hospital due to their injuries. At last report, the victim was in stable condition.

During their investigation, officers recovered numerous bullet casings at the scene. It is believed the shooting was a targeted attack.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Kevin Swope offered his strong condemnation of gun violence and assured residents and business owners incidents like this receive the highest priority by his department.

Anyone with information about this incident that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact DHPD Detective Sergeant Dave Mahood at (313) 277-7707.