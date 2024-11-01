Trump = genocide for Palestinians

Pissed off over President Biden’s unquestioned support for Israel’s war upon Gaza? Feel that Biden is complicit in genocide against the Palestinian people? Angry at Kamala Harris for being part of the Biden administration and want to blame her for the suffering of the Palestinians?

Understandable feelings, justified anger. So, what are you going to do in the upcoming election? Vote for Trump? Vote for a third-party candidate? Not vote at all?

Before you decide, you better consider carefully what a Trump presidency would mean for the Palestinian people. The reality is that Trump is a vile hater of Muslims. Don’t forget his Muslim ban. He has a long-term bromance with Netanyahu, would give Israel free rein to crush the Palestinians and forcibly remove them from not only Gaza, but the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) as well. Through murder and forced deportation, the Palestinians would be cast out of their homeland. This is the genocidal policy of the radical, fascist government currently in charge of Israel.

The fascist Israeli government makes no qualms about its intentions towards the Palestinians. Trump will be all in with the Netanyahu government, and provide all the deadly arms necessary to effectuate their genocidal policy. Trump’s election would be an unmitigated disaster for the Palestinians.

The only chance to end the current carnage is for the next president of the United States to put the brakes on Israel. Kamala Harris represents the only hope for reining in Israel. Will she be more forceful towards Netanyahu than President Biden? I believe she will, notwithstanding her ambiguous campaign statements.

We often hear complaints about having to choose the lesser of two evils. Such is the nature of democracy. But here the choice is stark and unquestionable. A Trump presidency means the destruction of the Palestinian people. A Harris presidency, while it has its uncertainties at this point, offers real hope to curtail the carnage and the probability of an American president who will strongly confront Israel’s genocidal policies.

Anything other than voting for Harris, including not voting at all, is a vote for Trump. Being “uncommitted” is not an option. Putting Kamala Harris in the White House is the Palestinians’ best chance.

By the way, if you think you, your family and friends are immune from Project 2025’s call for mass arrests, detention camps for undesirables and deportation of immigrants, wake up. Muslims are at the top of MAGA’s hate list!

Jeff Lipow

South Lake Tahoe, CA