No surprises in tri-county elections: Elected officials retain seats in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties

Alongside Michigan’s statewide races, local elections were held Tuesday in several counties, municipalities and school districts. Here’s an overview of the key results in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties:

Wayne County

The elections for government positions yielded no surprises, as incumbent Democratic officials retained all their seats in Michigan’s largest county. This includes the prosecutor, sheriff, treasurer, register of deeds and county clerk, along with all 15 seats on the Wayne County Commission.

Prosecutor: Kym Worthy won easily over her Libertarian opponent Kerry Morgan, with more than 81 percent of the vote.

Sheriff: Raphael Washington kept his position, defeating his Republican challenger with around 69 percent of the vote.

Clerk: Cathy Garrett achieved the widest margin of victory, securing approximately 83 percent of the vote against Libertarian candidate Joseph LeBlanc.

Register of Deeds: Bernard Youngblood received about 71.5 percent of the vote, defeating Republican challenger Afaf Ahmed.

Treasurer: Eric Sabree retained his position unopposed.

In the County Commission, Democrats held onto 14 seats, while Republicans retained a single seat held by Terry Marecki in District 9, covering Livonia, Northville and Plymouth. The Commission will include one Arab American member, Sam Baydoun, representing Dearborn and Allen Park (District 13). Baydoun’s colleague, Arab American Al Haidous, chose not to seek re-election in District 11, which includes Wayne, Romulus, Belleville, Flat Rock and nearby townships. Haidous will be succeeded by Democrat Alan Wilson, who ran unopposed.

Municipalities: In Canton Township, Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak retained her seat with 57.6 percent of the vote against Republican Pat Williams. In Redford Township, Democrat Pat McRae kept his role as township supervisor. Additionally, Ecorse Mayor Lamar Tidwell retained his position with 53.4 percent of the vote, while Maureen Tobin was elected mayor of Lincoln Park, defeating Michael Higgins Sr. 52 to 48 percent, by 672 votes.

Referendums: Wayne County voters approved all tax proposals related to funding for schools, libraries and police services.

Oakland County

Democratic Oakland County Executive David Coulter retained his position, defeating his Republican opponent, Albanian American businessman Nik Gjonaj, by approximately 100,000 votes, with Coulter receiving 417,000 votes to Gunay’s 317,000, 57 to 43 percent.

All current officials retained their seats:

Prosecutor: Karen McDonald (Democrat) with 57.7 percent.

Sheriff: Mike Bouchard (Republican) with 60.4 percent.

Clerk: Lisa Brown (Democrat) with 56.6 percent.

Treasurer: Robert Wittenberg (Democrat) with 53.6 percent.

Water Resources Commissioner: Jim Nash (Democrat) with 56 percent.

In the County Board of Commissioners, Democrats’ majority decreased to 12 seats, while Republicans increased to seven, following incumbent Democrat Ajay Raman loss to Republican Robert Smiley by a narrow 200-vote margin in District 14, which includes Walled Lake, Wixom, Novi and Commerce Township.

Referendum: Oakland County voters approved a property tax increase of 0.30 mills by approximately 70 percent, allocating an additional $24 million annually for public parks.

Municipalities: Republican Michael McCready narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Dani Walsh to become the new supervisor of Bloomfield Township.

Macomb County

In neighboring Macomb County, all current government officials retained their positions, led by:

Prosecutor: Republican Peter Lucido, who secured 57.2 percent of the vote (279,131 votes) against Democrat Kristina Hines.

Sheriff: Democrat Anthony Wickersham, who received more than 255,000 votes, defeating Republican Terence Mikowski by around 22,000 votes.

Clerk Anthony G. Forlini, Treasurer Larry Rocca, and Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller all retained their roles with vote shares between 58 percent and 62 percent.

In the 13-member County Commission, 11 incumbents retained their seats, while two new Democrats, Lisa Wojno and Michael Howard, were elected. Wojno defeated Republican Commissioner Gus Ghanam in Warren’s District 11, while Howard won in Warren’s District 12. This reduced the Republican majority to eight seats compared to five for Democrats.