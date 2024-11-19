Dearborn couple get married at Zaman’s 15th Annual Run Walk Picnic

Alia Sareini and Morteza Fradi get married at Zaman's 15th Annual Run Walk Picnic. Photo: Joe Alcodray

DEARBORN – A couple that met through Zaman’s Detroit Run Team in 2023, got married at the finish line at Zaman’s 15th Annual Run Walk Picnic.

The Dearborn couple, Alia Sareini, 27, and Morteza Fradi, 25, had met in October 2023 when they were running with the run team, a running club that helps its members achieve their personal fitness goals while serving the community, were married by the honorable Judge David Turfe on Saturday Sept. 21 as runners in the event crossed the finish line.

The day that the couple met, Sareini had been lagging behind the group when Fradi dropped back to be her running buddy and keep her company throughout the run.

“Morteza and I officially met through Zaman’s Detroit Run Teams during one of the Sunday morning runs in October of 2023,” Sareini said. “I wasn’t able to keep up with the main group, so he stayed behind to be my running buddy. We chatted about running and different hobbies and just slowly got to know each other through the Sunday morning team runs. Before we knew it, we were engaged.”

While Fradi and Sareini did not run in this year’s Run Walk Picnic, nearly 1,200 people did and Sareini said that they wanted to celebrate their marriage where it all started.

“Since we met through the run team, it is only natural that we would want to celebrate our marriage where it all started,” she said. “Zaman has become a second family to us. When we told the team we were getting married, they literally jumped up in excitement. We just know that sharing that moment with them will be so memorable.”

The couple got involved with Zaman because they both felt that the organization embodies their religious and personal beliefs.

“It’s such a beautiful organization, filled with people who are incredibly selfless and caring,” Sareini said. “Zaman really goes above and beyond what’s expected from your usual nonprofit. It isn’t just about raising awareness for those in need, it’s about actually meeting those needs. There are so many programs – from ‘Plots to Tots’ to Ramadan food drives – that speak to how deeply involved Zaman is in helping our community. So much more can be said about them, but those are just a few of the many reasons why we support Zaman.”

Fradi said that it was a great experience to get married at the event.

“It felt great to share our day with our fellow Zamanitarians, not just because we met through them, but because Zaman fosters such a loving atmosphere,” he said. “We really felt how happy people were for us, it made the day so much more memorable.”

Ali K. Bazzi, organizer of the Zaman Detroit Run Team and the Run Walk Picnic, said that the team was overjoyed when Fradi and Sareini said that they wanted to get married.

“We knew we wanted to celebrate this special moment together as a community,” he said. “With the entire team and community gathered, it felt like the perfect opportunity to celebrate love, compassion, and humanity – especially in times like these when those qualities matter most. Morteza and Alia truly embody these values, and we’re honored to celebrate with them.”

Najah Bazzy, CEO and Founder of Zaman, echoed the sentiment stating, “With all the pain and suffering in the world, it’s beautiful to see love.”