Lielle Saad appointed as new director of Dearborn Heights Community and Economic Development Department

Lielle Saad, director of the Dearborn Heights Department of Community and Economic Development

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Mayor Bill Bazzi has announced the appointment of digital marketing specialist Lielle Saad as the new director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Department (CEDD). Bazzi expressed optimism about Saad’s ability to advance the department in alignment with the city’s goals and the needs of its residents and local businesses.

Before joining the Dearborn Heights administration, Saad worked as the marketing and technology coordinator at the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. In that role, she focused on initiatives like the Motor City Match program, which helps Detroit-based small businesses access grants, funding and technical assistance. Prior to her Detroit Economic Growth Corporation position, she served with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as an Ethics and Third-Party Compliance Department intern.

Saad holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with honors from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, specializing in digital marketing. She also volunteers with Zaman International, a humanitarian organization, and the Wayne County Public Health Department.

Responsibilities in her new role

As the head of the CEDD, Saad will serve as a liaison between the municipality and local businesses, while also promoting Dearborn Heights as an attractive location for businesses seeking growth opportunities. Additionally, she will oversee community development programs in the city, including grants, government housing initiatives and human services, among other initiatives.

“I am honored to be joining the Dearborn Heights team and look forward to working closely with our businesses, residents and community leaders to help create new opportunities for growth,” Saad said. “My focus will be on fostering a transparent and inclusive environment that listens to the needs of both our business owners and residents to ensure equitable access to resources.”

Praise from the mayor: A new direction for the department

Mayor Bazzi expressed his optimism over Saad’s new role with the city.

“Ms. Saad comes to us with excellent work experience and a solid academic background,” he said. “She demonstrates great enthusiasm toward her new assignment, as well as a solid sense of professional ethics. In the short time she has been with us, she has already reached out to members of our leadership team to help bridge any “gaps” in communications and services between CEDD and the rest of our departments.

“I am confident her professional and educational background, coupled with her “one team” philosophy will make her a vital and successful contributor to our Community and Economic Development program – and bring some much-welcomed professionalism to this function,” he added. “We are excited for the new direction our department is taking and look forward to the new projects and services that will be developed to help residents and businesses thrive in our community.”