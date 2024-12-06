Detroit’s Mayor Mike Duggan announces run for Michigan governor as independent, abandoning the Democratic Party

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

In a bold political move on Wednesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his 2026 campaign for governor as an independent candidate. This marks his departure from the Democratic Party, despite his longstanding ties with the party’s leadership, including figures in the White House.

Departure from the Democratic Party

Duggan will bypass the Democratic Party’s primary elections in August 2026, opting instead to directly campaign during the general election in November. He aims to succeed Governor Whitmer, who is term-limited and cannot run again.

To run as an independent, Duggan’s campaign will need to collect sufficient signatures to include his name on the ballot. This approach will provide voters with a well-known third option, breaking the traditional binary choice between the Democratic and Republican Parties.

In a video announcement highlighting Detroit’s achievements under his leadership, Duggan explained his decision to run as an independent. He stated that his approach “does not align comfortably with the ideologies of either political party.” Duggan also criticized the current political system for forcing people to “choose sides rather than seek solutions”, expressing his desire to change this dynamic.

“What would happen if we up-ended the system and gave Michigan voters a new choice?” he said in the video. “I’m not running to be the Democrats’ governor or the Republicans’ governor, I’m running to be your governor; and just maybe together we can build a different type of politics and build a brighter future for Michigan.”

“As I watched this last election go on, and it seemed like every ad that we watched was just the Republicans and Democrats tearing each other down,” he said in the interview with WXYZ. “And Lansing has really become that. It’s hard to get anything done because anything a Democrat comes up with, the Republicans lines up against; anything a Republican comes up with, Democrats line up against, and I don’t want to be a governor sitting in office and presiding over gridlock.

Achievements as mayor of Detroit

Duggan underscored his 11 years of leadership in Detroit, focusing on accomplishments such as improved street lighting, enhanced policing and the first annual population increase in the city since 1966. In 2023, the city’s population grew by 1,852 residents. He emphasized that his priority as mayor has always been the interests of Detroit over partisan politics.

Duggan also pointed to his advocacy for civil rights, reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights, alongside his controversial decision to allocate additional funding to police officers. This included a $10,000 pay raise for officers and deploying 300 additional officers on Detroit streets, actions that drew criticism from some within his party.

Reasons for running as an independent

In an interview with the Detroit News, Duggan revealed that he decided to run as an independent shortly after the presidential election, in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan and nationwide. Duggan noted that conversations following the election revealed that “a significant number of people feel they do not belong to either party.”

Duggan also mentioned he chose not to renew his Democratic Party membership this year, signaling his formal departure from the party.

Challenges of an independent campaign

Running as an independent candidate in Michigan presents significant challenges. Many voters in the state prefer straight-ticket voting, where they choose candidates from a single party across all races. In Wayne County, where Detroit is located, 64 percent of voters opted for straight-ticket voting during the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Despite these challenges, Duggan is seen as a strong independent candidate, thanks to his achievements in revitalizing Detroit and his ability to secure endorsements and funding. Shortly after Duggan launched his campaign, Bill Ford Jr., CEO of Ford Motor Company, issued a statement endorsing Duggan’s bid. Ford praised Duggan as a “smart and visionary leader” with the determination to achieve what many deem impossible.

“Mike inherited a very difficult situation in 2013 when he was elected mayor shortly after Detroit filed for bankruptcy. Since that time he has worked tirelessly and creatively to stabilize the city’s finances, improve basic services and lead a turnaround in Detroit that has surprised and inspired people around the world.”

Ford also highlighted Duggan’s role in the building of Ford Field in Detroit and the transformation of the Michigan Central Station, expressing his gratitude for the mayor’s assistance and support.

Duggan previously won the Detroit mayoral primary in 2013 as a write-in candidate, a rare feat demonstrating his strong grassroots support. His run as an independent could disrupt traditional voting patterns in Michigan, particularly among moderate voters dissatisfied with both major parties.

Likely contenders for the Democratic nomination include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, State Senator Mallory McMorrow, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Duggan’s independent candidacy could attract voters from both parties and independents who are seeking change in politics as usual.

Duggan’s campaign will undoubtedly reshape the political landscape in Michigan, with his proven track record and bipartisan appeal positioning him as a strong contender for the governorship.

If elected, Duggan would be the first independent governor of Michigan.

Duggan’s background

Born in Detroit in 1958, Duggan has had a long career in public service. He served as deputy executive of Wayne County from 1987 to 2001, Wayne County prosecutor from 2001 to 2004 and CEO of the Detroit Medical Center from 2004 to 2013. He became mayor in 2014 and was reelected in 2017 and 2021.

Duggan’s personal life includes his recent marriage to Egyptian American Dr. Sonia Hassan in 2021. He has four children from his previous marriage to Mary Loretto Maher, which ended in 2019. Duggan holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and a law degree from the University of Michigan.

– By Zeina Jaafar and Tareq Adam.