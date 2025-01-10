Michigan officially celebrates “Muslim American Heritage Month” for the first time this month

LANSING – In a historic move highlighting the contributions of American Muslims to the history and culture of the United States, Governor Whitmer declared January as “Muslim American Heritage Month” for the first time in the state’s history.

The Democratic governor’s announcement comes as part of growing recognition of the significant contributions made by American Muslims across various economic, artistic and cultural fields. Michigan joins other states that celebrate this occasion following the U.S. government’s recognition of January as the official month to honor American Muslim heritage a year ago.

Whitmer emphasized the growing role of American Muslims in various aspects of life in Michigan and across the country.

“During American Muslim Heritage Month, we recognize the positive impact that American Muslims have made on Michigan’s culture, economy and communities,” she said in a statement. “Let us honor their achievements, reflect on their history and renew our commitment to making our state a welcoming place for all.”

The governor, who has cultivated strong relationships with Michigan’s Muslim communities, highlighted that Muslims have been part of the United States’ fabric since its founding. She pointed out that Morocco was the first country to recognize the United States through the 1786 Treaty of Friendship, which she described as the “longest unbroken treaty” in American history.

Whitmer also noted the pivotal role American Muslims have played in the establishment, growth and prosperity of the United States. Many have become leading entrepreneurs and executives, including Farooq Kathwari, CEO of Ethan Allen Furniture; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber and Shahid Khan, CEO of Flex-N-Gate and a prominent sports magnate.

The governor further praised the excellence of American Muslims in arts, entertainment and sports, listing notable figures such as Halima Aden, Mahershala Ali, Dave Chappelle, Tania Gunadi, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rizwan Manji, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Shaquille O’Neal, Enes Kanter, legendary fashion designer Naeem Khan, boxing icon Muhammad Ali and supermodel Bella Hadid.

Whitmer highlighted their critical contributions to science and engineering, including Rouzbeh Yasini, the inventor of the cable modem; Fazlur Rahman Khan, the famed architect who reinvented city skylines and astronaut Anousheh Ansari, recipient of the “Space Pioneer Award.”

Additionally, Whitmer recognized the influence of American Muslim artists on hip-hop music, asserting that many were integral to the history of this popular genre. She cited pioneers such as Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Lakim Shabazz and Afrika Islam, as well as influential artists like Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, Mos Def, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Beanie Sigel and Q-Tip, who played significant roles in shaping 1990s hip-hop.

“Michigan is stronger because of our Muslim American community. Muslim Americans have shaped our state and nation in countless ways, enriching our communities and driving progress,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “As we celebrate Muslim American Heritage Month, we honor their achievements and reaffirm our commitment to building a Michigan where everyone’s contributions are valued and celebrated.”

“This historic declaration is a moment of pride and joy for our community,” said Hira Khan, executive director of Emgage Michigan. “It’s a time to celebrate the incredible contributions, rich culture, and inspiring history of Muslim Americans who have helped shape Michigan and beyond.”

According to a 2024 study, Michigan is home to approximately 240,000 Muslims, ranking it among the top 10 states by Muslim population. This community plays a vital role in driving economic, cultural and social growth in the Great Lakes State.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) estimates the Muslim population in the United States to be around 5 million, though other unofficial studies and statistics suggest the figure ranges between 3 and 4 million, constituting approximately 1.1 percent of the country’s total population of 330 million.

In January 2024, the U.S. Congress issued a resolution recognizing American Muslim Heritage Month to celebrate the contributions of American Muslims. However, the resolution has not been federally adopted and celebrations remain confined to certain states with significant Muslim populations, such as New Jersey, Illinois and now Michigan.