Cautious optimism among Arab and Muslim Americans in Detroit over the Gaza ceasefire agreement

After 647 days of relentless violence and genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday was seen as a moment of hope, marking the potential end of a devastating nightmare. This long-overdue agreement represents more than just a pause in conflict; it is a pivotal moment that could pave the way for peace and justice in the long-suffering occupied territories.

In the Detroit area, home to a significant Arab and Muslim American population, the news was met with widespread relief following 15 months of unrelenting anxiety, grief and renewed suffering. Local leaders and community members expressed their cautious optimism about the ceasefire, which emerged after numerous failed attempts attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s uncompromising stance. His policies of destruction in the besieged Gaza Strip, coupled with what critics call the “unprecedented generosity” of military and financial aid from the Biden administration, had prolonged the war and the suffering.

Detroit’s Arab and Muslim communities: Vocal opposition and mobilization

The dire consequences of the Israeli war on Gaza deeply impacted Arab-dense cities in Detroit, such as Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights and Dearborn. In these areas, grassroots activism flourished, with Dearborn alone witnessing around 80 events, including protests, medical conferences and massive demonstrations against what were described as acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.

These efforts extended beyond activism to political impact, as Arab and Muslim voters played a crucial role in reshaping U.S. electoral outcomes in some swing states. For instance, their organized mobilization contributed to the defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race and the subsequent election of Donald Trump in the swing state of Michigan. Trump secured substantial support in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, areas with significant Arab populations, and even broader backing in Hamtramck, known for its Muslim-majority population.

Community voices: Relief, hope and reflection

The ceasefire agreement, set to take effect next Tuesday, has been welcomed as a vital step toward healing the battered Gaza Strip. However, there is widespread caution, given the historical pattern of Israeli leaders reneging on ceasefire agreements. Many community members remain skeptical about whether this truce will lead to lasting peace, especially amid reports of ongoing Israeli violations in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement there.

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, shared his mixed feelings about the ceasefire agreement.

“We are very happy and grateful that an agreement has finally been reached to end the killing and destruction Palestinians endured over the past 15 months,” he said. “We hope and pray that this ceasefire becomes permanent and the world steps up to help Palestinians in Gaza rebuild their lives from the rubble.”

Siblani highlighted the psychological and social toll on the Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan, describing how the relentless attacks on Gaza left scars that have reshaped perspectives on U.S. politics, particularly the Democratic administration.

“The sheer scale of the atrocities in Gaza has altered the collective mood of Arab and Muslim Americans, forcing them to rethink their alignment with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said.

Dawud Walid, executive director of CAIR Michigan, expressed cautious optimism about the incoming Trump administration, stating that Trump had kept promises made during his campaign visits to Michigan.

“The ceasefire was long overdue,” he said, referring to Trump’s pledges to reduce conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Walid also emphasized the need for immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza’s battered population and called for addressing anti-Muslim bias, which he said has escalated nationwide since the war began.

The impact of war on civil rights in Michigan

A recent CAIR report revealed a staggering 350 percent increase in civil rights complaints from Muslims in Michigan during the first three months of the war on Gaza. The report blamed biased U.S. rhetoric supporting Israel for fueling unprecedented levels of discrimination and hate crimes against Muslims across the country.

CAIR also criticized the Biden administration for delaying the ceasefire, which led to significant loss of life. The organization urged the Trump administration to ensure Israel adheres to the agreement and work towards ending the illegal occupation and systemic oppression of Palestinians.

Grassroots activism and calls for justice

Arab and Muslim communities in Detroit marked the upcoming ceasefire with gestures of solidarity, including Palestinian flags displayed on cars and social media posts celebrating the resilience of Palestinians during the conflict. Activist Wissam Charafeddine criticized the Biden administration on Facebook, sharing an image of Biden, Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken with the caption: “We will never forget the worst Holocaust in history committed by this administration.”

Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council, praised Trump for brokering the ceasefire. As a Palestinian whose family was displaced from Safsaf in 1948, Hamad said this agreement wouldn’t have happened without President Trump.

“He deserves credit for keeping his promises,” Hamad said.

Hamad expressed deep concern about the long-term impact of the war on Gaza, describing it as “psychological and physical exhaustion.”

“People are nervous, unsure of what’s next,” he said. “The uncertainty is overwhelming.”

Official reactions

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) welcomed the ceasefire, acknowledging that while it came too late, it offered hope to the people of Gaza, Israel and the U.S., particularly Michigan residents with ties to the region. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) reiterated her call for an arms embargo on Israel, condemning Netanyahu as “obsessed with genocide” and accusing him of using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) expressed hope that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides would work towards achieving peace and stability in the region. She also urged the international community to support the process of lasting peace in the occupied territories.

Tlaib also criticized Blinken for misleading Congress about U.S. policies and contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Blinken lied to Congress and allowed famine to be used as a weapon of war,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A cautious but hopeful future

As the ceasefire approaches implementation, Detroit’s Arab and Muslim communities remain vigilant, advocating for accountability and lasting peace. Activist Adnan Al-Suhayli emphasized the importance of pursuing international justice.

“The world must hold Netanyahu and others accountable for genocide in Gaza,” Al-Suhayli said.

On the other side, the Jewish Federation of Detroit welcomed the ceasefire, stating, “We support any agreement that ensures the release of hostages and protects Israel’s security.”

The ceasefire brings cautious optimism, but also stark reminders of the immense human cost.

When people return to the rubble, the true scale of the catastrophe will become clear,” Hamad said. “The world hasn’t yet seen the full extent of Gaza’s suffering.”

Cease-fire is the beginning, not the end

Many in the community believe that the ceasefire is only the first step towards a real solution to the Palestinian dilemma.

There must be a commitment from the U.S. and others towards ensuring that this is not simply a pause, but a permanent cease-fire. That means holding all parties accountable for violations. In Lebanon, Israel has violated the cease-fire terms hundreds of times without consequence; this is unacceptable and should not be allowed in Lebanon or in Gaza. Continued pressure is needed to ensure the terms of the deal are followed and push for a long-term political solution that brings an end to forced displacement, occupation and apartheid in Palestine by committing to the following: