Mayor Bill Bazzi raises concerns over Treasurer’s performance

Dearborn Heights City Hall. Photo: Hassan Abbas/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Mayor Bill Bazzi has raised concerns over the performance of Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton and her ability to accurately conduct city business.

According to a press release issued by the city, a Jan. 6 communication was sent to members of city council where Bazzi had expressed concerns over issues raised in the end-of-year reporting provided to him by the city’s departments.

“One report in particular, provided by the city’s Internal Affairs Director Paul Vanderplow, highlighted several documented issues pertaining to the performance of the Treasurer’s Office,” the press release said. “The report, which summarized the Director’s review of incidents and information received during calendar year 2024, concluded the City’s Treasurer’s Office demonstrated incidents of potential liability to the city, which warranted internal review. The issues identified were from third party submissions as well as public actions that necessitated the additional review.”

The press release said that the report submitted to both the mayor and corporation counsel brought nine concerns to light that warranted investigations that were summarized into four areas of concern including technical internal control weakness, operational internal control weakness, administrative control weaknesses, and architectural internal control weakness.

“The report cited several specific actions taken within the treasurer’s office that raised concerns over the fiscal security and potential civil/criminal liabilities relating to how the treasurer’s office was conducting several of its operations,” the press release said. “Which included (one issue withheld due to security concerns) report on missing cash from the treasurer’s vault and hindrance of review by Internal Affairs department, reported violations of separation of duties in connection with credit card administration, reports of treasurer’s office cashing personal checks for employees without specific authorization, policies, or procedures, unsolicited and concerning issues/statements/comments received by city administration regarding treasurer’s office operations, occurrences of insufficient funds checks issued to city vendors, staffing and service level issue complaints, undocumented/poor documentation of city fiscal transactions and hindrance of Internal Affairs inquiry into the transaction, and unauthorized changing of physical locks within the treasurer’s suite and an open resistance to providing copies of keys/combinations to the mayor’s office as mandated by the City Charter.”

In his communication to the city council, Bazzi said he was concerned for the city’s fiscal operations and operational well-being.

“As you can see, these are not subjective issues, but rather documented incidents that are harmful to the city’s fiscal operations,” he said. “I am also deeply concerned about the treasurer lobbying for additional duties and responsibilities when: a) she recently submitted for additional personnel and b) information in this report indicates a clear need to focus on the duties of the office. Additionally, I was also made aware of statements made by treasury employees covered under ‘whistleblower’ provisions as well as a high turnover rate in that office. I think you will agree that after reviewing this report there is a reasonable cause for concern bearing the need for a third-party and independent review of the office. I would ask based upon the sensitivity and security concerns of this office that you call for a closed-door session to discuss the situation and together we can formulate a plan to review operations and take corrective action(s) as warranted.”

Bazzi also said that he is disappointed that the council has yet to address the issue.

“As mayor, I am fully committed to ensuring our residents and business owners receive the most efficient, ethical, and transparent service possible,” he said. “This needs to be addressed immediately.”

In a Facebook post, Hicks-Clayton said that she takes her role very seriously and with honor and that the press release and allegations are politically motivated.

“I have been subjected to unfounded allegations which were initiated by Dearborn Heights Police,” the post said. “Fortunately, Michigan State Police has taken control over the unfounded allegations and nothing has become of an investigation which began last year. Ironically, the January 18, 2025 press release by Mayor Bazzi comes on the heels of city council’s demand (which was also supported by my office) that an accounting be presented to the treasurer’s office for the city’s monthly payroll which is in excess of over $2 million. It is unfortunate but I believe that a very transparent demand by city council and the treasurer’s office to the mayor may have triggered Mayor Bazzi’s press release. Again, I firmly refute the assertions in Mayor Bazzi’s press release.”

Both the mayor and treasurer positions in the city are up for election this November.