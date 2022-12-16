Mayor Hammoud welcomes Lawrence Technological University President Dr. Tarek Sobh to Dearborn

Dr. Tarek Sobh, president of Lawrence Technological University, speaks to Dearborn residents at the meet and greet reception hosted by Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud at the Fairlane Banquet center in Dearborn. – Photo: Dearborn.org

DEARBORN — Dr. Tarek Sobh, president of Lawrence Technological University, attended a meet and greet reception event on Tuesday, December 13 at Fairlane Banquet Center in Dearborn with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

This event was an informal reception allowing attendees to directly communicate, connect and build relationships with Sobh.

Sobh is an Egyptian American and attended Alexandria University in Egypt, where he received a Bachelor of Science in engineering with honors in computer science and automatic control. He also attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he received MS and PhD degrees in computer and information science.

Although there was no formal program, Mayor Hammoud introduced Sobh and discussed their goal to use the event to promote connections between him and the Arab American community.

“What I wanted to do is provide Dr. Sobh and Lawrence Tech the opportunity to build inroads within the Dearborn community and so a lot of you as various networks; you touched many organizations, you touched various communities,” Hammoud said.

Sobh briefly spoke about the university, the majors and degree levels offered there, how they effectively prepare students to be successful in their lines of work and his goal to increase Arab American enrollment.

He said the university offers all majors, including arts, sciences, business, architecture, design and more and equips students with the necessary skills to be technologically sound.

The university, he said, “makes absolutely sure that all the students graduate and are very technologically savvy within their discipline.”

There are many different co-op and internship opportunities within each major that also provide compensation for students. Sobh said compensation from co-ops, workshops and other programs that are student-led can help in assisting with tuition costs.

Hammoud also made an announcement regarding scholarship money.

“Students from the city of Dearborn have an opportunity to seek up to $18,000 in scholarships through the Arab American chamber per year,” he said.

Sobh encourages individuals and community members to consider Lawrence Tech and all of its amenities in their futures.

“It’s a great university and our graduates will be amazing ambassadors for this community if they come and join us at Lawrence Tech,” he said.