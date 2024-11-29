Israel and Hezbollah agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon brokered by the U.S. and France, war on Gaza rages

A displaced resident reacts as he returns to his village following the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Residents are returning to the south. – Photo by AP

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of displaced Lebanese residents began returning to their homes in Southern Lebanon as a ceasefire was called, halting the fighting between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah. After a nearly 14 month cross-border fight and Israel’s invasion into Lebanon last month, with thousands killed, displaced and wounded, the U.S. and France have brokered a ceasefire deal. Pictures and videos of the scenes in Lebanon show flags being swung, citizens cheering, cars of people filling the roads as they return to the south and celebratory sights, despite Israeli military warnings advising they wait until their forces leave before returning to the area. The ceasefire began at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and requires Israeli troops to “gradually withdraw” from Southern Lebanon over the next two months and Hezbollah to relinquish its forces in the region as well, according to the Associated Press. The Lebanese Army will deploy to the territory to preserve safety and uphold the ceasefire agreement. Israel said that it will attack if Hezbollah counters against the truce. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told all of the displaced to return to their homes. “Come back to your land,” he said in a televised speech on Wednesday. “Your land will be stronger with your presence. You should come back. You should protect the land that saw the blood of all the martyrs. “Come back to your land and bring back life to all the neighborhoods that the Israeli occupation and aggression tried to destroy,” he added. “The victory of your land relies on you coming back.” Lebanese Prime Minister Nab Makati said this was the “most cruel phase in Lebanese history”, affirming the Lebanese army’s deployment in the south in order to preserve security as well as emphasizing Israel’s exit in the region.

Israel and Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violations

But, on Thursday, the Israeli military said its air force struck a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon, after both sides accused each other of breaching a ceasefire that aims to halt more than a year of fighting.

Israel said it also opened fire on Thursday towards what it called “suspects” with vehicles arriving at several areas in the southern zone, saying it was a breach of the truce with the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah in turn accused Israel of violating the deal. “The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages,” Fadlallah told reporters, adding “there are violations today by Israel, even in this form.” The Lebanese army later accused Israel of violating the ceasefire several times on Wednesday and Thursday. The exchange of accusations highlighted the fragility of the ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States and France to end the conflict, fought in parallel with the Gaza war . The truce lasts for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Israel’s airstrike on Thursday was the first since the truce took effect on Wednesday morning. Lebanese security sources and the Al Jadeed broadcaster said it took place near Baysariyah, north of the Litani River. The ceasefire deal stipulates that unauthorized military facilities south of the Litani River should be dismantled, but does not mention military facilities north of the river. Earlier, Israeli tank fire hit five towns and some agricultural fields in southern Lebanon, state media and Lebanese security sources said, saying at least two people were wounded. All the areas lie within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the Blue Line demarcating the border between Lebanon and Israel, in an area the Israeli military has announced as a no-go zone along the border, even after the deal was agreed. The Israeli military said in a statement it had identified several suspicious activities that posed a threat and breached conditions of the ceasefire agreement. “Any deviation from this agreement will be enforced with fire,” said Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi.

Later on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had directed the military to be prepared for intense fighting if the ceasefire is violated. “We are enforcing powerfully,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14. “But if needed I gave a directive to the IDF — be prepared in case there is a violation of the framework of the ceasefire, for an intense war.” Lebanese families displaced from their homes near the southern border have tried to return to check on their properties. But Israeli troops remain stationed within Lebanese territory in towns along the border and Reuters reporters heard surveillance drones flying over parts of southern Lebanon. On Thursday, the Israeli military renewed a curfew restricting the movement of residents of southern Lebanon south of the Litani river between 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) and 7 a.m.

The agreement, a rare diplomatic feat in a region racked by conflict, ended the deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group in years. But Israel is still fighting its other arch foe, the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, in response to the deadly Hamas-led raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 3,961 people and injured 16,520 others since October 2023, the Lebanese health ministry said on Thursday. The figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Hezbollah strikes have killed 45 civilians in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. At least 73 Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Israel, the Golan Heights and in combat in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli authorities. Under the ceasefire terms, Israeli forces can take up to 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon, but neither side can launch offensive operations. Netanyahu waged the offensive against Hezbollah, saying Israelis in the north of the country should be able to return after being evacuated because of rocket fire from Lebanon. More than 60,000 Israeli settlers evacuated from their places in the north have still not been directed to return. Hezbollah has said its fighters “remain fully equipped to deal with the aspirations and assaults of the Israeli enemy” and that its forces will monitor Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon “with their hands on the trigger.” The group has suffered great losses by the assassination of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and other commanders by Israeli attacks. Announcing the Lebanon accord on Tuesday, President Biden said he would now renew his push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and urged Israel and Hamas to seize the moment. Months of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire have yielded scant progress. Israeli military strikes killed at least 26 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics said, as forces stepped up their bombardment of central areas and tanks pushed deeper into the north and south of the enclave. Iran welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, reserves right to react to Israeli airstrikes On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Tehran reserves the right to react to Israeli airstrikes on Iran last month, but is also taking account of other developments in the region. Araqchi told reporters during a trip to Lisbon that Iran welcomed Tuesday’s ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and hoped it will be permanent. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah took effect on Wednesday under an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Asked whether the ceasefire could lead to an easing of tensions between Israel and Iran, he said, “It depends on the behavior of Israel.” “Of course, we reserve the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression, but we do consider all developments in the region,” he said. Israel struck targets in Iran on Oct. 26 in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage against Israel on Oct. 1. Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said in an interview published on Sunday that Tehran was preparing to respond to Israel

Although Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Hezbollah had been “set back decades”, Araqchi said the armed group had not been weakened by Israel’s killing of many of its leaders since January and by its ground offensive against the group since early October. He said Hezbollah had been able to reorganize and fight back effectively. “This is the main reason why Israel accepted the ceasefire… every time they (Hezbollah) lose their leaders or their commanders, they become bigger in both numbers and their strength,” he said.

His remarks echoed comments by a senior Hezbollah official , Hassan Fadlallah, who said the group would emerge from the war stronger and more numerous. “Hezbollah once again shattered (the) myth of Israel’s invincibility,” Araqchi said in a post on X. “High time for Israel to accept defeat in Gaza, too.”

Netanyahu: Israel has told ICC it will contest arrest warrants Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Israel has informed the International Criminal Court that it will contest arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over their conduct of the Gaza war, Netanyahu’s office said. The office also said that U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had updated Netanyahu “on a series of measures he is promoting in the U.S. Congress against the International Criminal Court and against countries that would cooperate with it.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants last Thursday for Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and Hamas military leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, known as Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20 that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

“Israel today submitted a notice to the International Criminal Court of its intention to appeal to the court, along with a demand to delay the execution of the arrest warrants,” Netanyahu’s office said. Court spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah told journalists that if requests for an appeal were submitted it would be up to the judges to decide.

No expectations of a swift deal for Gaza after Lebanon ceasefire Following a deal to end more than a year of fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, attention has swung back to the battered Gaza Strip, but any hopes of a rapid end to the war there look likely to be dashed.

On Tuesday, President Biden said he would now renew his push for an elusive agreement in Gaza, urging Israel and Hamas to seize the moment.

However, there was no sign that Israeli leaders want to ease up on the Gaza Strip.

Here’s what the ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. and France says